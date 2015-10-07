Fiat Chrysler, U.S. union UAW at table as strike looms

| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 7 As the threat of a strike hangs
over them, negotiators from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
and the United Auto Workers union continued to
meet on Wednesday morning, a union spokesman said.
The U.S. union on Tuesday called for a strike against Fiat
Chrysler's U.S. operations at 11:59 p.m. ET (03:59 GMT
Wednesday) unless a new agreement on a four-year contract is
reached or there is movement toward one.
The spokesman would not offer details of the talks including
whether the company was willing to sweeten the deal it offered
the UAW that was approved Sept. 18 by the union leaders but
rejected last week by 65 percent of its rank-and-file Fiat
Chrysler membership.
The company's U.S. production plants are concentrated in the
U.S. Midwest, in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
The last time the UAW called a strike against Detroit
automakers who currently make up about 37 percent of the union's
membership, was in 2007 at Chrysler and General Motors.
General Motors Co and Chrysler were prohibited from
striking until this year as part of the 2009 agreement with the
U.S. government that arguably saved the companies from
extinction.
An auto industry analyst, using an estimated profit per
vehicle of about $1,100 in the first half of the year, estimated
that Fiat Chrysler could lose $40 million of operating profit
and at least $1 billion of revenue weekly in a strike of all its
U.S. production plants.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)