UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler, U.S. union UAW at table as strike looms

* UAW has said will terminate current contract at midnight
* Tentative contract was rejected by union members last week
* Would be first Detroit automotive strike since 2007
* Company could lose $1 bln of revenue per week -analyst
(Adds number of workers who could be affected by strike,
details on contract sticking points, updates share price)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Oct 7 With a threatened strike hanging
over them, negotiators from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
and the United Auto Workers union continued
to meet on Wednesday afternoon, a Fiat Chrysler spokeswoman
said.
The U.S. union on Tuesday called for a strike against Fiat
Chrysler's U.S. operations at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday (0359
GMT Thursday) unless a new agreement on a four-year contract is
reached.
There are 40,000 Fiat Chrysler UAW workers who could strike.
A union spokesman gave no details of the talks including
whether the company was willing to sweeten the deal it offered
the UAW that was approved Sept. 18 by the union leaders but
rejected last week by 65 percent of its rank-and-file Fiat
Chrysler membership.
Workers have said they turned down the contract because many
wanted a two-tier wage and benefit system eliminated. Short of
that, they sought a cap on that lower-paid second tier at 25
percent of the total union workforce. Many workers also wish to
undo some of the concessions they have given since 2007 to keep
the company competitive.
The last time the UAW called a strike against Detroit
automakers, who currently make up about 37 percent of the
union's membership, was in 2007 at Chrysler and General Motors
Co. GM and Chrysler were prohibited from striking until
this year as part of the 2009 bailout agreement with the U.S.
government.
Sean McAlinden, economist with the Center for Automotive
Research in Michigan, estimated that Fiat Chrysler could lose
$40 million of operating profit and at least $1 billion of
revenue weekly in a strike of all its U.S. production plants.
That calculation uses an estimated per-vehicle profit of about
$1,100 in the first half of the year.
The company's U.S. production plants are concentrated in the
U.S. Midwest, in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois.
McAlinden and other labor analysts have suggested for months
that the UAW could cripple the company's production by striking
at four transmission plants and a castings plant that feeds them
in the Kokomo-Tipton area in Indiana.
Such a move would within days slow and then stop production
at company assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Illinois,
including the plant that makes the profitable Jeep Wrangler in
Toledo, Ohio.
A strike would occur as the U.S. auto industry is at its
highest mark in a decade, and as Fiat Chrysler is enjoying an
ongoing streak of 66 months with year-over-year sales gains.
Fiat Chrysler is the No. 4 automaker in the U.S. market as
measured in sales, behind GM, Ford Motor Co, and Toyota
Motor Corp. It represents about 12.4 percent of U.S.
auto sales, up from less than 9 percent when Fiat and its CEO,
Sergio Marchionne, took control of Chrysler in 2009.
Fiat Chrysler's minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, which is
across the river from Detroit, would also be affected within
days of a strike at U.S. plants, the president of the Canadian
union, Unifor, told the Windsor Star newspaper. Unifor
represents autoworkers at Fiat Chrysler, GM and Ford.
Jerry Dias, Unifor president, told the Windsor Star that a
stoppage at the Kokomo-Tipton plants would affect Fiat Chrysler
plants in Windsor and Brampton, Ontario, "within a day."
Art Wheaton of the Worker Institute at Cornell University
said that a short-term strike could help the UAW leadership
prove to the rank and file that it is being tough with Fiat
Chrysler, which he said matters because of some worker
perceptions that the union and company are too close.
"A short-term strike gives the members the message that 'We
took it as far as we could at the table and if you want to get
more, you are going to have to live on the strike pay but
remember that every minute you are on strike is a dollar that
Fiat Chrysler is not going to have to afford to pay you,'" said
Wheaton.
He referred to the $200-per-week strike pay that UAW members
will receive, which they do not earn until the strike goes into
its second week. Workers do not receive their first strike pay
until a strike reaches its third week.
Fiat Chrysler shares were up 3.2 percent at $14.71 in New
York on Wednesday afternoon.
(Additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)