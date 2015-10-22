版本:
Early returns show support for Fiat Chrysler pact with U.S. autoworkers -newspapers

DETROIT Oct 21 United Auto Workers union members showed overwhelming support in early voting returns on Wednesday night for a proposed four-year labor contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , Detroit newspapers reported.

The UAW is expected to issue on Thursday the final results of the ratification vote.

Reports from six locals in Michigan and Ohio showed support well over 60 percent, according to the Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press.

Last month, a previous proposed contract was rejected by 65 percent of Fiat Chrysler workers who voted. There are 40,000 Fiat Chrysler UAW members. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

