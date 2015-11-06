UPDATE 2-UAW, Ford reach tentative contract deal, ratification vote next

(Adds Ford share price, UAW president comment)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Nov 6 Ford Motor Co and the
United Auto Workers on Friday reached a tentative agreement for
a new four-year labor contract, the union and company said.
The proposed deal is likely to be approved by UAW leaders on
Monday, and then will proceed to a ratification vote by Ford's
UAW members. The contract covers 52,700 Ford UAW members.
"Working with our UAW partners, we have reached a tentative
agreement for the next four years for our employees and our
business," said John Fleming, Ford manufacturing chief, in a
statement. "The agreement, if ratified, will help lead the Ford
Motor Company, our employees and our communities into the
future."
General Motors Co workers are in the final stages of
voting on their new four-year contract, which is expected to be
approved after large plant results have been announced in favor
of the deal.
The new deal at Ford is structurally similar to the GM pact
and a Fiat Chrysler-UAW contract ratified two weeks ago, which
both call for an end to the two-tiered wage system that paid
newer workers much less than veteran UAW auto workers.
UAW President Dennis Williams has called the GM and Fiat
Chrysler contracts "very rich agreements." On Friday in a
statement, Williams said the proposed Ford contract "will
solidify job security," but did not get specific about any
production commitments by the company.
Those deals call for an eight-year progression from the time
of hiring to reach top pay of about $30 per hour.
GM workers have been promised a $8,000 bonus upon
ratification of the contract, and Fiat Chrysler workers got
either $3,000 or $4,000 depending on their seniority.
"This agreement is significant for our members in that it
creates a clear path for economic advancement for active members
and rewards veteran employees for their sacrifices in recent
years," said UAW Vice President Jimmy Settles. "It is one of the
richest agreements in the history of UAW-Ford."
Details of the deal will be made public on Monday if the
UAW's top Ford leaders approve the pact, as expected, for worker
ratification vote.
Ford shares on Friday afternoon were down 0.5 percent at
$14.50.
