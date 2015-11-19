UPDATE 4-Ford-UAW pact seems headed for defeat as voting nears end

(Recasts and adds Chicago vote)
DETROIT Nov 18 A proposed four-year labor
contract between Ford Motor Co and the United Auto Workers
looked set to be rejected after workers at a large Chicago plant
voted against the deal by a margin of more than 2-to-1 late
Wednesday night.
UAW leaders have warned rank-and-file members that spurning
the deal could jeopardize investments that would sustain U.S.
factory jobs and argue that the proposed agreement with Ford
would be the richest in history.
But many workers are not satisfied, and have taken to social
media to argue that the deal does not do enough to make up for
pay and benefits that were sacrificed when Ford struggled to
restructure during the last recession.
At the Chicago Assembly Plant, 68 percent of more than 3,000
UAW members voting rejected the contract.
Before the Chicago result was known, when three-fourths of
the national Ford union vote had been counted, the contract had
been rejected by 52 percent of union members, said Jimmy
Settles, head of the UAW's Ford Department.
The vote began at union locals last week and will extend
through Friday. A majority of votes is need for the contract to
be ratified.
Settles and other UAW officials appealed to Ford workers to
support the deal or risk losing some of the $9 billion in
investments in U.S. factories that Ford has promised in the
agreement.
"I seriously think that if we don't ratify it, that
(investment) would be in jeopardy," Settles said. "And that's
job security. If they invest in plants, they don't close
plants."
UAW leaders have clashed with the rank and file at all of
the Detroit Big Three automakers.
A proposed four-year national contract for hourly workers at
the U.S. operations of General Motors Co is in doubt
because skilled trades workers have voted against it. UAW
leaders are working with GM management to resolve the concerns
of skilled trades workers, who repair factory equipment.
UAW President Dennis Williams needed two tries to win
ratification of a four-year contract for hourly workers in the
U.S. operations of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
.
"WE GAVE UP THE FARM"
Ford has enjoyed robust profits this year as sales of trucks
and sport utility vehicles made in UAW factories have boomed.
UAW leaders are concerned they no longer have the leverage
to demand higher wages, now that vehicles made in UAW factories
account for less than one-half of U.S. auto sales.
Scott Houldieson, vice president of Local 551 in Chicago,
where workers voted Wednesday, said members who were rejecting
the contract believed it did not make up for the sacrifices that
helped save Ford.
"We basically gave up the farm," said Houldieson, pointing
to a pay hike they gave up in 2006 and a cost-of-living raise
not taken in 2009.
Kristin Dziczek, labor analyst at the Center for Automotive
Research, said Ford is not likely to spend more money on a
richer contract overall if the two sides return to the
bargaining table.
