Auto union weighing "Buy American" campaign

DETROIT - Feb 16 United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Thursday the union plans to step up its efforts to convince U.S. consumers not to buy vehicles built in other countries, including those sold by the Detroit automakers.

"If it's not made in America, don't buy it," Williams said during a briefing for reporters at the union's Detroit headquarters, responding to a question about General Motors Co's Chevrolet Cruze hatchback, made in Mexico, and the Buick Envision sport utility, which GM imports from China.

The UAW is working on an advertising campaign promote the buy America message, Williams said. "Boycotts may be coming back," he said.

(Reporting By Joe White)
