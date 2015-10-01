UAW rejects Fiat Chrysler's labor contract

Oct 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's U.S. workers soundly rejected a four-year contract negotiated by leaders of the United Auto Workers (UAW) and the company, the UAW said on Thursday.

UAW President Dennis Williams will convene the union's representatives of Fiat Chrysler local branches in suburban Detroit later on Thursday to consider what to do after the overwhelming rejection by its 40,000 unionized Fiat Chrysler workers.

"We will gather the issues together and notify FCA that further discussions are needed," Williams said in a statement.

Fiat Chrysler reached the tentative deal with the union on Sept. 15 and its workers at 37 U.S. plants have been voting on the contract through Wednesday.

Results from some of the biggest plants have been revealed by local leaders of rank-and-file members officially, or unofficially, on social media.

The fourth-largest U.S. automaker by sales, Fiat Chrysler, may be brought back to the talks table by the UAW, or the union can decide to turn its attention to one of the other Detroit Three companies - General Motors Co or Ford Motor Co .

Alternatively, the union may send some or all of its Fiat Chrysler workers out on strike, which union locals have been preparing to do this week.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)