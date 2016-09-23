版本:
UAW support for Trump less than recent GOP candidates -union chief

DETROIT, Sept 23 United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said that about one in four of the union's members favor Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, a lower level of support than the UAW gave his 2012 and 2008 predecessors, Mitt Romney and John McCain.

Williams also said at a news conference in Detroit that the union will be able to take specific actions in the event of a strike by Canadian union Unifor on General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co or Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , but he did not detail what those actions could be. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

