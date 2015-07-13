Healthcare packages likely to be revised in UAW, Detroit Three talks -WSJ

July 13 Healthcare packages are likely to be
revised and profit-sharing agreements could be altered in talks
for new contracts scheduled to begin on Monday between the
United Auto Workers (UAW) and The Big Three U.S. automakers, the
Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the
negotiations.
Health care costs will be a central issue in the talks, as
the automakers face paying a so-called "Cadillac tax" of 40
percent on rich UAW medical plans starting in 2018.
Fiat Chrysler , one of the top three auto
makers in Detroit, is looking to retool the compensation systems
completely, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/1HApJ4o)
According to a study of 2014 labor costs by the Center for
Automotive Research, Fiat had a much higher percentage of
lower-paid, entry-level workers as compared to General Motors
and Ford. Fiat's U.S. workers hourly labor costs
averaged $48 per hour as compared to Ford Motor Co's $57 and
GM's $58.
UAW's current contracts expire on Sept. 14. The talks will
focus on narrowing the gap between veteran workers, who make
about $28 an hour, and employees hired since 2011 with a "second
tier" hourly wage of $16 to $19.
Ford, Fiat Chrysler and General Motors could not be reached
for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)