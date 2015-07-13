UPDATE 3-UAW, Detroit Three could revise healthcare packages in talks - WSJ

(Adds GM comment in paragraph 6)
July 13 Healthcare packages and profit-sharing
agreements could be revised in talks for new contracts between
the United Auto Workers (UAW) and the Big Three U.S. automakers,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the negotiations.
Healthcare costs will be a central issue in the talks,
scheduled to begin on Monday, as the automakers face a so-called
"Cadillac tax" of 40 percent on rich UAW medical plans starting
in 2018.
Fiat Chrysler , one of the top three U.S.
automakers, is looking to retool the compensation systems
completely, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1HApJ4o)
"Those are just two of many issues that we will be
discussing with the UAW during this round of negotiations," Fiat
Chrysler spokeswoman Jodi Tinson told Reuters.
Fiat has a much higher percentage of lower-paid, entry-level
workers than General Motors and Ford Motor Co,
according to a study of 2014 labor costs by the Center for
Automotive Research. Fiat's U.S. worker costs averaged $48 per
hour compared with $57 for Ford and $58 for GM last year.
"From General Motor's perspective we can say healthcare and
profit sharing are two important areas of both the business and
employee benefits," GM spokesman Peter Ternes said in an email
to Reuters. "However, we've agreed with the UAW to not negotiate
these subjects in the press."
UAW's current contracts expire on Sept. 14. The talks will
focus on narrowing the gap between veteran workers, who make
about $28 per hour, and employees hired since 2011 with a
"second tier" hourly wage of $16-$19.
"We look forward to discussing many different options with
our UAW partners that will allow us to have a fair and
competitive labor agreement and to provide jobs and investment
here in the U.S.," Ford spokeswoman Kristina Adamski said in an
email.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma and Sagarika Jaisinghani in
Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Kirti Pandey)