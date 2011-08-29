UPDATE 1-UAW chief says 'upbeat' on U.S. auto talks

* King says committed to keeping Detroit competitive

* UAW president: a strike would be a disappointment

* UAW chief: priority is focus on second-tier workers

DETROIT, Aug 29 United Auto Workers President Bob King said on Monday that he was "upbeat" about reaching a contract deal with U.S. automakers that would keep them competitive against Asian and European rivals.

"I'm upbeat because there is a real commitment to keep the companies successful," King said.

King, who was speaking to reporters after a speech to the Detroit Economic Club, said it would be difficult to reach a deal with General Motors Co (GM.N), Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Chrysler Group LLC before the current four-year contracts expire on Sept. 14.

He said that while the UAW has no "sacred cows" in its bargaining proposals with the automakers, the union's priority was to win an agreement that would clear the way for second-tier workers making about $14 per hour to move toward full wages of about twice that amount.

King said he would be disappointed if the talks did not end with a successful agreement at all three automakers.

The union only has the power to call a strike at Ford under terms of the U.S. government bailout of GM and Chrysler.

"I'll just feel like we can do better. I'll just feel like I haven't done what I wanted to do," King said when asked about the prospect of a strike or arbitration.

Most analysts have said they expect a quick resolution to the UAW contract talks, one that ends with some form of profit sharing rather than a traditional wage that would saddle the recovering companies with higher fixed costs.

King said he had told UAW workers to prepare for a profit-based bump in pay in order to keep the Detroit automakers competitive.

"The facts are that our companies face a lot of competition," he said.

Chrysler is managed by Fiat SpA FIA.MI. (Reporting by Kevin Krolicki and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)