UPDATE 1-UAW, Chrysler agree to extend contract talks

DETROIT, Sept 21 The United Auto Workers and Chrysler Group LLC have agreed to extend contract talks beyond a midnight Wednesday deadline as they negotiate toward a tentative agreement, the union said on Wednesday.

The two sides had agreed to extend talks by one week after the mid-September expiration of UAW contracts with the U.S. automakers General Motors Co (GM.N), Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Chrysler, which is controlled by Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

The UAW and GM reached a tentative deal on Friday that is expected to be ratified by its 48,500 members at GM by the end of next week, allowing union leaders to focus next on Chrysler and then on Ford. (Reporting by Kevin Krolicki and David Bailey; editing by Carol Bishopric)