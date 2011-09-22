UPDATE 5-UAW turns to Ford as Chrysler talks stall

* Ford becomes focus of UAW bargaining
* UAW contract extended with Chrysler
* Chrysler had taken hard line in talks with union -source
DETROIT, Sept 21 The United Auto Workers has
turned its focus in contract negotiations to Ford Motor Co
, an abrupt shift in negotiating strategy after talks
stalled with Chrysler.
The move by the union to turn to Ford, the only American
automaker to have avoided bankruptcy, came just after the UAW
announced that it had agreed to extend its current contract with
Chrysler to Oct. 19.
UAW local officials were told by representatives of the
union's bargaining team that Ford had become the next focus for
the UAW, which reached a tentative contract with General Motors
last week.
The UAW later issued a statement confirming the move. Jimmy
Settles, the union official leading negotiations with Ford, told
workers in an email the bargaining team had "already been
working hard" to reach agreement with Ford on details of a
proposed contract.
"We waited for our turn," said Settles, who had lobbied for
Ford to take the lead in contract negotiations earlier in the
talks. "The time is here."
In a statement, Ford spokeswoman Marcey Evans said: "We look
forward to working with the UAW on a new tentative agreement
that is fair to our employees and allows Ford to become more
competitive."
Until last week, the UAW had planned to negotiate near
concurrent deals with GM and Chrysler before turning to Ford.
Both GM and Chrysler were bailed out by the U.S. government and
workers at both companies are barred from striking until 2015.
But negotiations with Chrysler became strained last week
when the company's chief executive, Sergio Marchionne, scolded
UAW president Bob King for failing to meet a commitment to reach
a new four-year contract by the expiration of the former pact on
Sept. 14.
In renewed talks this week, Chrysler negotiators hammered
home the message that the contract deal negotiated with GM was
too rich for Chrysler to match, a person with knowledge of the
talks said.
In addition, Chrysler pressed the UAW for some assurance
that it would not seek to push fixed costs higher even after
2015, beyond the scope of the contract being negotiated, the
person said.
That unusual demand by the Marchionne team could have caused
talks at Chrysler to stall because union leadership was
unwilling to grant a sweeping concession it had not given GM,
said Harley Shaiken, a labor expert at the University of
California, Berkeley.
"They're not going to do something at Chrysler that's going
to give GM buyers' remorse," he told Reuters.
The uncertainty around the outlook for auto sales in 2012
and the risk of a renewed U.S. recession have made the companies
reluctant to offer traditional wage increases.
The pressure is especially intense for Chrysler, which is
operating under the control of Fiat .
Credit ratings agency Moody's cut Fiat's credit rating on
Wednesday to junk status to reflect the Italian automaker's
closer ties with Chrysler and tough market conditions in Europe
and Brazil.
Despite Chrysler's hard line, Marchionne, who flew back to
Detroit from Europe on Tuesday, had been hopeful of reaching a
deal with the union by Friday, when the automaker's board was
scheduled to meet, a source said.
Meanwhile, UAW local officials representing Ford plants were
surprised by the sudden notice that contract talks with the No.2
U.S. automaker had shifted into a higher gear.
UAW Local 551, which represents workers at the Chicago
assembly plant that builds the Ford Taurus, posted a Facebook
update confirming the union's change in strategy to focus on
Ford. The update was quickly pulled.
Ford was the only Detroit automaker to avoid restructuring
in bankruptcy. Its roughly 41,000 UAW-represented workers have
retained the right to strike and have the highest expectations
for wages and bonuses because of the automaker's performance.
The talks at Ford are also complicated by an unsettled
contract grievance.
The union has said the company broke a pledge to treat
workers equally when it restored raises and 401(k) matching for
white-collar workers without making a similar payout to factory
workers.
The proposed GM contract, which is expected to be ratified
by late next week, has been expected to provide a rough outline
for deals at both Ford and Chrysler.
The GM contract would keep or create more than 6,000 factory
jobs, raise wages for entry-level workers and guarantee all
workers bonuses of at least $11,500 over four years.
"The GM agreement may require extensive tailoring to reach
an accord at Chrysler," said Kristin Dziczek, a labor analyst at
the Center for Automotive Research.
Marchionne has sparred with the UAW before. In 2009, he told
the union's then-president, Ron Gettelfinger, that U.S. auto
workers had to accept a "culture of poverty" rather than expect
a "culture of entitlement," according to the head of the Obama
administration's auto task force, Steve Rattner.
Many Chrysler workers said they were resigned to a contract
that would pay them significantly less than workers at GM or
Ford, breaking Detroit's long-held practice of pattern labor
agreements.
"I'm really not expecting much," said Patti Gillette, who
works at a Chrysler engine plant. "Marchionne even came out and
said, 'Hey, I won't be as generous'."
