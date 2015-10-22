Large UAW Indiana local approves new Fiat Chrysler pact -workers

DETROIT Oct 21 A large United Auto Workers union hall in Kokomo, Indiana, overwhelmingly supported a new contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , paving the way for national ratification of the deal, workers in Kokomo said on Wednesday night.

About 88 percent of production workers at UAW Local 685 voted for the four-year contract, several workers in Kokomo said.

