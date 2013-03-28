版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 29日 星期五 06:26 BJT

UAW says membership rose slightly in 2012

DETROIT, March 28 The United Auto Workers said on Thursday that its membership rose slightly to about 382,500 peoples last year, marking the third straight year that the union's ranks have grown.

The current 382,513 members is 0.5 percent higher than the UAW's 2011 membership, which was 380,716.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐