UAW says membership rose slightly in 2012

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
DETROIT, March 28 The United Auto Workers said on Thursday that its membership rose slightly to about 382,500 peoples last year, marking the third straight year that the union's ranks have grown.
The current 382,513 members is 0.5 percent higher than the UAW's 2011 membership, which was 380,716.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)