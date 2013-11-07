CORRECTED-Former welder apt to lead UAW would keep the torch out of talks

(Corrects attribution in quote in third to last paragraph to
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Nov 6 Dennis Williams, expected to
become the next leader of the United Auto Workers union, is apt
to carry on the less confrontational policies of current
president Bob King, union and industry officials said.
Secretary-Treasurer Williams, 60, will most likely head the
slate of half a dozen proposed officers to be announced on
Thursday by the U.S. union, said several people familiar with
the UAW leadership's thinking who asked not to be identified.
The group will be up for election at the union's convention next
June.
Since the 1940s, candidates picked by the administrative
caucus have been elected president. The caucus, which includes
national and local union leaders from around the country, will
meet to vote on Thursday, ahead of the planned announcement.
One of the current vice presidents, General Holiefield, is
retiring and will not be on the slate.
The next president's four-year term will be marked by
potentially contentious contract talks with U.S. automakers,
pressure to organize foreign-owned plants in the United States
and maintain members in right-to-work states.
Adding members will also be a priority. Last year organized
labor was squeezed by antiunion forces yet still boosted its
numbers. Membership is down 31 percent since 2005.
Williams, who was based for years in Chicago as regional
director for an area stretching from Illinois to Wyoming,
declined an interview request through a UAW spokeswoman, but
those who follow the union said his ascension is no surprise.
"You've seen this coming for a long time," said Troy Clarke,
chief executive of truck maker Navistar International Corp
, on whose board Williams sits. Clarke said Williams'
time with Navistar, which has about 1,700 UAW-represented
workers, helped the candidate appreciate how a company operates
from the inside.
Williams, a former U.S. Marine, joined the UAW in 1977 as a
salvage welder for tractor maker J.I. Case and soon became a
local union official. He was appointed to the national
bargaining department in 1988 and became regional director in
2001.
Assuming Williams takes over, many union observers foresee a
continuation of the status quo.
"He's worked closely with Bob King," said Harley Shaiken, a
University of California-Berkeley labor professor and adviser to
King. "I don't think there will be a change of direction."
King has overseen an increased alliance with unions outside
the United States, an expansion of a two-tiered pay scale and
more cooperation with companies in what he called the "UAW of
the 21st Century."
To further those goals, Williams brings some high-powered
connections. "He's one of the few in the labor movement who was
an early supporter of the president and I think Barack Obama is
very much aware of that," Shaiken said. "That opens doors."
THE STRATEGY OF DEEP RELATIONSHIPS
If elected, Williams would lead the UAW during what are
expected to be rugged labor negotiations in 2015 with the three
major U.S. automakers, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
and Chrysler Group LLC, a unit of Fiat.
Raises for veteran workers were not granted in the last
round of talks, and newer workers who make less on the two-tier
wage scale are apt to agitate for the elimination of the scale.
But maintaining U.S. auto jobs is also important to the union,
and the present system has helped level labor costs between U.S.
manufacturers and foreign companies with domestic plants like
Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co.
Williams would have to continue to organize those
foreign-owned auto plants, which so far King has been unable to
do despite a mighty and expensive effort. The union says it is
working closely with Volkswagen AG so it can
represent employees at the Tennessee plant.
Then there's Michigan, which earlier this year became a
right-to-work state, where union dues cannot be compulsory.
Convincing UAW members there and in other states that have
or may adopt right-to-work laws will require Williams to employ
what are said to be well-honed negotiating skills.
Recently the UAW has been attempting to develop deep
relationships with counterparts to avoid hostile talks.
That suits Williams' style, Clarke said. "You can have very
candid and, at times, very difficult conversations, and as long
as you can talk to the guy the following day, the ability to
bargain and negotiate continues."
Gary Chaison, professor of industrial relations at Clark
University in Massachusetts, said the expectation that Williams
would be much like his predecessor is common among contemporary
labor unions.
"We don't have firebrands anymore. We don't have charismatic
leaders," said Chaison. "One fades into another."
That's all right, Chaison said.
"Workers don't need fiery speeches. They want someone who
can be successful at the bargaining table."
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Prudence Crowther)