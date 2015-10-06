Fiat Chrysler could lose $40 mln weekly profit from strike -analyst

DETROIT Oct 6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
stands to lose $40 million of operating profit a week
from a strike of its plants by the U.S. labor union United Auto
Workers, said an analyst with the Center for Automotive
Research.
Sean McAlinden, chief economist at the Ann Arbor,
Michigan-based automobile industry consultancy, said the figure
is based on the estimated per-vehicle profit of Fiat Chrysler
autos sold in the U.S. market.
Labor costs have fallen to about 4 percent of the total
price of a vehicle at Fiat Chrysler, down from 15 percent at
Detroit automakers in the late 1990s, McAlinden said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernard Orr)