RPT-UAW president aims to narrow labor cost gaps at U.S. automakers

By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, June 18 Labor costs for union workers
are much lower for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
than Detroit rivals Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co
, a disparity that United Auto Workers President Dennis
Williams said on Thursday he wants to fix.
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) average wage and benefit costs for each
production worker is about $48 per hour, compared with about $58
per hour at GM and $55 per hour at Ford, a recent study by the
Center for Automotive Research found.
The pay and benefits costs among the automakers got
"distorted because of circumstance," said Williams, referring to
allowances the UAW granted for GM and FCA after those companies
went through bankruptcies in 2009. "We're going to try our best
to get that in line, and we're working on that."
Williams did not elaborate on the strategy. The UAW has
typically followed a basic "pattern" creating similarity on
major issues in labor contracts among the three major U.S.
automakers.
"We believe in pattern bargaining," Williams said at a
briefing at the UAW's headquarters. "The companies ought to
compete on product, quality, engineering and process and not on
the backs of workers."
FCA has hired more workers since the UAW approved a two-tier
wage and benefit structure when all three major U.S. automakers
were floundering in 2007. Significant hiring did not occur until
after the UAW-automaker contract talks of 2011.
Williams said about 43 percent of FCA workers are in the
second tier, compared with about 28 percent at Ford and 19
percent at GM. GM has hired the fewest union workers since the
two-tier wage structure was established.
FCA and GM do not have a limit on the number of second-tier
workers they can employ. Ford is capped at 20 percent but is
allowed to exceed that at some worksites.
Whether the cap is maintained at Ford and established at GM
and FCA will be part of negotiations of the companies' separate
four-year labor contracts that begin next month.
In addition to narrowing the differences in labor costs
among the three automakers, Williams has vowed to "bridge the
gap" between the pay and benefits of the two tiers of UAW
assembly plant auto workers.
Veteran auto workers have not had a raise in nearly a
decade, and make just over $28 per hour in pay while newer
workers who make "second-tier" wages get about $16 to about $19
an hour.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Ken Wills)