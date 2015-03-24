UAW delegates debate strategy to end two-tier wages at automakers

| DETROIT, March 24
DETROIT, March 24 An attempt to strengthen the
United Auto Workers union's stand against a two-tiered wage
structure at the Detroit Three automakers failed on Tuesday, but
the debate over the pay gap between newly hired auto workers and
veterans is not over.
UAW leaders are meeting in downtown Detroit this week to map
out bargaining strategy for this summer's contract talks with
General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles . About 800 UAW members are
debating points in a 72-page outline of the union's main goals
in the talks.
The top tier of veteran workers make over $28 an hour, while
new workers start at $15.78 an hour and peak after four years at
$19.28 per hour.
Currently, the UAW leadership's draft resolution calls for
"bridging the gap" between the two tiers.
But a group of delegates to the bargaining convention said
the union's official goal should be elimination of the pay gap.
"The issue of equal work for equal pay and ending the
two-tier wage and benefit relationship is something that we the
delegates want to make abundantly clear coming out of this
convention," said Bill Parker, a delegate to the convention and
former president of the UAW Local 1700 that represents workers
at the FCA plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
A show of hands, however, indicated that the proposal did
not get the 94 votes needed to continue discussion.
The proposed UAW resolution says: "We must rethink
entry-level (second-tier) compensation and overall wage and
benefit structures so that everyone is on track to earn good
wages and benefits that will sustain a middle class standard of
living."
It also says, "We seek to bridge the gap in two-tier pay
structures by raising wages for lower-paid workers and creating
pathways to full pay levels."
UAW leaders, including President Dennis Williams, have said
they want to eliminate the lower wage tier, but it may take more
than one cycle of bargaining to achieve the goal.
UAW leaders could get another shot at the issue on Wednesday
when a vote is expected on another proposal to change the
wording of the resolution to "eliminating" the gap rather than
"bridging" it.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler)