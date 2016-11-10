UAW says will work with Trump on NAFTA reform

DETROIT Nov 10 The United Auto Workers union
will work with president-elect Donald Trump to renegotiate the
North American Free Trade Agreement, its President Dennis
Williams said on Thursday.
Williams told reporters that one reason Hillary Clinton lost
was that she was blamed for NAFTA. The union opposed Trump's
candidacy, but said his "position on trade is right on."
As a candidate, Trump vowed to force Canada and Mexico to
renegotiate the trade deal.
Williams said the union believes about 32 percent of union
members voted for Trump. He also backed Trump's call for an
infrastructure bill, saying it is "one of the most important
things we can do."
Williams said he would be open to tariffs on Mexican or
Chinese vehicles "as an option," but would have to evaluate the
impact of tariffs on the union overall including workers at
export oriented companies such as Caterpillar Inc.
Williams said the union is considering running
advertisements to say "if it's not made in America don't buy
it."
