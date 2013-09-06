UAW confirms in talks to represent VW Tennessee plant workers

DETROIT, Sept 6 The United Auto Workers on Friday confirmed that it is in talks with Volkswagen AG officials regarding representing the 2,500 workers at the German carmaker's Chattanooga, Tennessee assembly plant.

The union said it met last Friday with VW executives and officials from the company's "global works council," which represents VW blue- and white-collar employees around the world.

The UAW said last week's meeting, "focused on the appropriate paths, consistent with American law, for arriving at both Volkswagen recognition of UAW representation at its Chattanooga facility and establishment of a German-style works council."

On Thursday, Chattanooga workers received a letter from the carmaker's plant manager informing them of the talks with the U.S. union.