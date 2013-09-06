版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 6日 星期五 21:10 BJT

UAW confirms in talks to represent VW Tennessee plant workers

| DETROIT, Sept 6

DETROIT, Sept 6 The United Auto Workers on Friday confirmed that it is in talks with Volkswagen AG officials regarding representing the 2,500 workers at the German carmaker's Chattanooga, Tennessee assembly plant.

The union said it met last Friday with VW executives and officials from the company's "global works council," which represents VW blue- and white-collar employees around the world.

The UAW said last week's meeting, "focused on the appropriate paths, consistent with American law, for arriving at both Volkswagen recognition of UAW representation at its Chattanooga facility and establishment of a German-style works council."

On Thursday, Chattanooga workers received a letter from the carmaker's plant manager informing them of the talks with the U.S. union.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐