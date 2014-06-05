UPDATE 1-UAW's Williams to U.S. automakers: 'no more concessions'

(Adds Williams comment from press conference, responsibilities
of top union officers)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, June 5 Newly elected United Auto
Workers President Dennis Williams on Thursday warned major U.S.
automakers who negotiate with the union next year that he
supports the financial health of the companies, but that "enough
is enough" when it comes to concessions.
Veteran UAW auto workers at the three major U.S. automakers
have not received a raise in nearly a decade and in recent
contract talks the union allowed the creation and expansion of a
two-tiered wage structure.
"It's our time," read most of the T-shirts worn by UAW
delegates at the union's convention in downtown Detroit, a
sentiment Williams echoed in his inauguration speech.
"No more concessions. We are tired of it. Enough is enough,"
Williams yelled into a microphone in front of nearly 1,000
delegates.
As General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and
Chrysler, now a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles,
endured a downturn in the auto industry, the UAW said it needed
to take concessions to help them.
As Bob King, whose term as president ended this week, often
said, UAW members have the most invested in the health of the
companies, and acted to make them whole. Now, all three
automakers, as well as heavy equipment makers like Caterpillar
, are profitable.
"I want to work closely with the companies as long as it
doesn't hurt our members," said Williams. "I do not like
confrontation, but I'm not afraid of confrontation."
"When companies are being successful, don't come to us and
ask for ridiculous things," Williams said at a press conference.
While he said the UAW will not allow more concessions,
Williams did not mention the two-tiered wage scale during his
speech. Such a system pays veteran UAW workers at the major
automakers about $28 per hour while newly hired workers at the
same plants make less than $16.
Later, Williams told reporters, "We are all committed to
eliminating the two-tier system," but said he has not yet formed
a plan for doing that.
Earlier at the convention Thursday morning, President Barack
Obama addressed the delegates by recorded video. He praised the
work of King and welcomed Williams. He said he is close to
Williams and that the new UAW president was one of his first
supporters at the Iowa Caucus in 2008.
Williams also called on UAW members to get out the vote to
maintain a Democratic White House in 2016 and said it was time
to "bridge the gap" between the rich and poor in the United
States.
Williams, 61, elected by landslide vote on Wednesday by the
delegates, has said he will only serve one four-year term as
president.
The UAW's three vice presidents will lead the union's work
with major automakers. Cindy Estrada, 45, will work with GM;
Jimmy Settles, 64, with Ford; and Norwood Jewell, 56, with
Chrysler.
(Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Eric Walsh)