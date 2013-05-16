US small SUVs score badly on more stringent crash tests

DETROIT May 16 Most of the small SUVs tested
for safety in crashes did not fare well in more stringent tests
performed by an influential U.S. safety group in results issued
on Thursday.
The 2014 Subaru Forester was the only one among the 13 small
SUVs, also called crossovers, on the U.S. market tested that
achieved a "good" rating in a new front crash test by the
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the IIHS said.
Subaru's parent company is Fuji Heavy Industries.
The Mitsubishi Motors Outlander Sport received an
"acceptable" rating on the new portion of the IIHS tests and
joined the Forester as the only two small SUVs to get the top
IIHS award of a "Top Safety Pick+."
Six of the vehicles tested scored "marginal" on the new
portion of the tests and five tallied a "poor" rating, the IIHS
said.
The IIHS raised the rigor of its tests last year to include
crashes that involve only a front corner of a vehicle. The IIHS
said 24 percent of U.S. front-of-vehicle crashes that result in
serious injury or death involve only a single corner that
strikes another object.
The IIHS continues to score vehicles on side, rear, rollover
and front-end crashes that impact more than just a corner.
Nine of the small SUVs tested scored well enough to earn
"Top Safety Pick" status using the older criteria of IIHS
testing.
Of the 13 vehicles tested, only two did not receive the "Top
Safety Pick" status - the Jeep Wrangler made by Chrysler Group
LLC and the Nissan Motor Co Rogue.
Chrysler is majority owned by Fiat SpA.
The nine models that received the "Top Safety Pick" status
were the BMW X1, the Buick Encore from General Motors
Co, the Ford Motor Co Escape, the Honda Motor Co
CR-V, the Hyundai Motor Co and its twin the
Kia Motors Corp Sportage, the Mazda Motor Corp
CX-5, the Volkswagen AG Tiguan and the Jeep
Patriot from Chrysler Group.
Also receiving the "Top Safety Pick" status was the Toyota
Motor Corp RAV4, but it did not undergo the new front
corner crash test. Toyota asked for more time to prepare its
RAV4 for the more stringent test, which it will undergo late
this year, the IIHS said.
Vehicle manufacturers in the U.S. market often design and
engineer their models to score well on IIHS safety tests and use
the results in their marketing.
Most of the 13 small SUVs tested were already in production
before the IIHS increased the rigor of its front crash test last
year.
"Small SUVs are becoming the family haulers of choice
because they don't guzzle fuel like many of their predecessors,
but these tests results show that most automakers have some work
to do to improve protection in frontal crashes," IIHS said when
it released its findings.
For 2012 models, before the IIHS increased the rigor of its
testing, 73 percent of 180 models tested received the highest
rating.