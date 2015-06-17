South Korean car makers score strongly in U.S. quality study

DETROIT, June 17 South Korean auto brands
Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp
took top marks in a U.S. survey of new vehicle quality, besting
Japanese rivals whose scores fell below the industry average for
first time in 29 years.
Hyundai and its Kia affiliate led the industry by the widest
margin ever, according to the J.D. Power initial vehicle quality
study released on Wednesday. Kia led all non-premium brands in
initial quality for the first time in the study's history.
The industry saw its performance improve 3 percent to a rate
of 112 problems per 100 vehicles from model year 2015, with the
Korean brands at 90, Europeans at 113, and the Japanese and
Americans each at 114, J.D. Power said.
"This is a clear shift in the quality landscape," J.D. Power
vice president Renee Stephens said in a statement. "For so long,
Japanese brands have been viewed by many as the gold standard in
vehicle quality. While the Japanese automakers continue to make
improvements, we're seeing other brands, most notably Korean
makes, really accelerating the rate of improvement."
J.D. Power's study of long-term vehicle dependability, which
is more heavily tracked by the industry as the difference in
initial quality issues among automakers has shrunk, was released
in February.
In that survey, which aims to show how well vehicles hold up
over a three-year period, Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus
luxury brand scored the highest for the fourth straight year.
The top three brands in the initial quality study that asks
consumers to report problems in the first 90 days of new-vehicle
ownership, were Volkswagen Group's luxury brand
Porsche, Kia and Tata Motor Ltd's Jaguar.
While the Japanese brands, which have long enjoyed a
reputation for high vehicle quality, reduced their issues
slightly, their collective improvement did not keep pace with
the industry, J.D. Power said. Only four of the 10 Japanese
brands in the study posted an improvement.
Entertainment and troublesome electronics remain the most
problem prone area for the third straight year, with voice
recognition and Bluetooth pairing topping the problem list, J.D.
Power said.
Porsche's top score was 80 problems per 100 vehicles,
followed by Kia (86), Jaguar (93), Hyundai (95) and Nissan Motor
Co's Infiniti luxury brand (97), J.D. Power said.
Finishing at the bottom was Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's
Fiat brand with 161 problems per 100 vehicles.
Four auto groups - General Motors Co, Hyundai-Kia,
Nissan and the Volkswagen - each had four vehicles recognized as
having the best initial quality in their market segments.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Alan Crosby)