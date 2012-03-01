TABLE-February US auto sales 15.10 mln annualized rate

March 1 Automakers reported a 15.7 percent U.S. sales increase in February from a year earlier with a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 15.10 million vehicles. The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America or overseas. INDUSTRY TOTALS Feb-12 Feb-11 PCT CHNG Total industry 1,149,398 993,387 15.7% Total car 612,147 493,979 23.9% Total truck 537,251 499,408 7.6% Domestic car 416,049 343,794 21.0% Domestic truck 456,393 419,763 8.7% Import car 196,098 150,185 30.6% Import truck 80,858 79,645 1.5% YR-TO-DATE PRV YEAR % CHG Total industry 2,062,685 1,813,182 13.8% Total car 1,080,468 884,701 22.1% Total truck 982,217 928,481 5.8% Domestic car 730,223 605,283 20.6% Domestic truck 827,878 777,700 6.5% Import car 350,245 279,418 25.3% Import truck 154,339 150,781 2.4% U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions) Feb-12 Feb-11 Domestic car 5.48 4.61 Domestic truck 5.87 5.50 Import car 2.72 2.14 Import truck 1.03 1.04 Total 15.10 13.29 SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations