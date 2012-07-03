TABLE-June US auto sales rise to 14.08 mln annualized rate

Automakers reported a 22 percent increase in U.S. sales for June from a year earlier. Seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reached 14.08 million vehicles. The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America or overseas. INDUSTRY TOTALS Jun-12 Jun-11 PCT CHNG Total industry 1,285,555 1,053,248 22.1 Total car 659,375 527,344 25.0 Total truck 626,180 525,904 19.1 Domestic car 465,658 363,638 28.1 Domestic truck 545,477 461,455 18.2 Import car 193,717 163,706 18.3 Import truck 80,703 64,449 25.2 YR-TO-DATE PRV YEAR PCT CHNG Total industry 7,272,160 6,332,566 14.8 Total car 3,821,728 3,229,498 18.3 Total truck 3,450,432 3,103,068 11.2 Domestic car 2,612,747 2,212,944 18.1 Domestic truck 2,977,585 2,671,873 11.4 Import car 1,208,981 1,016,554 18.9 Import truck 472,847 431,195 9.7 U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions) Jun-12 Jun-11 Domestic car 4.92 3.88 Domestic truck 6.14 5.11 Import car 2.05 1.75 Import truck 0.97 0.80 Total 14.08 11.55 SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations