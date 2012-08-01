版本:
TABLE-July US auto sales 14.09 mln annualized rate

Automakers reported a 8.9 percent U.S. sales increase in July
from a year earlier with a seasonally adjusted annualized rate
of sales reaching 14.09 million vehicles. 
    The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated
using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department
that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America
or overseas.
    
 INDUSTRY TOTAL
                     Jul-12      Jul-11     PCT CHNG
 Total industry      1,153,682   1,059,601  8.9
 Total car           583,667     507,801    14.9
 Total truck         570,015     551,800    3.3
 Domestic car        401,397     339,505    18.2
 Domestic truck      493,034     479,941    2.7
 Import car          182,270     168,296    8.3
 Import truck        76,981      71,859     7.1
                                            
                                            
                     YR-TO-DATE  PRV YEAR   % CHG
 Total industry      8,425,842   7,392,167  14.0
 Total car           4,405,395   3,737,299  17.9
 Total truck         4,020,447   3,654,868  10.0
 Domestic car        3,014,144   2,552,449  18.1
 Domestic truck      3,470,619   3,151,814  10.1
 Import car          1,391,251   1,184,850  17.4
 Import truck        549,828     503,054    9.3
                                            
 
  U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions)
                   Jul-12    Jul-11
 Domestic car      5.01      4.04
 Domestic truck    6.02      5.68
 Import car        2.12      1.86
 Import truck      0.94      0.82
 Total             14.09     12.40
 SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations

