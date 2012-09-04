版本:
TABLE-August US auto sales rise to 14.52 mln annualized rate

Sept 4 Automakers reported a 19.9 percent U.S.
sales increase in August from a year earlier, with a seasonally
adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 14.52 million
vehicles. 
    The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated
using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department
that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America
or overseas. 

INDUSTRY TOTALS
    
                      Aug-12      Aug-11   PCT CHNG
 Total industry    1,285,202   1,072,283       19.9
 Total car           650,576     509,108       27.8
 Total truck         634,626     563,175       12.7
 Domestic car        460,377     349,435       31.7
 Domestic truck      554,488     486,413       14.0
 Import car          190,199     159,673       19.1
 Import truck         80,138      76,762        4.4
                                                   
                                                   
                  YR-TO-DATE   PRV YEAR     PCT CHG
 Total industry    9,711,044   8,464,450       14.7
 Total car         5,055,971   4,246,407       19.1
 Total truck       4,655,073   4,218,043       10.4
 Domestic car      3,474,521   2,901,884       19.7
 Domestic truck    4,025,107   3,638,227       10.6
 Import car        1,581,450   1,344,523       17.6
 Import truck        629,966     579,816        8.6
 
U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions)
    
                      Aug-12     Aug-11
 Domestic car                          
                                       
                       5.30       4.11 
 Domestic truck                        
                                       
                       6.28       5.69 
 Import car                            
                                       
                       2.08       1.80 
 Import truck                          
                                       
                       0.86       0.86 
 Total                                 
                                       
                      14.52      12.46 
     
SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations

