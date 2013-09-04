UPDATE 1-U.S. auto sales on pace for best month since November 2007

By Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Sept 4 U.S. auto sales were on a pace
to show a gain as high as 17 percent in August as the industry
raced toward its strongest month since just before the start of
the 2007-2009 recession.
Last month's sales will top 16 million vehicles on a
seasonally adjusted annualized basis, several automakers said,
which would be the first time U.S. sales topped that level since
November 2007.
General Motors Co said August auto sales were 16.3
million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis.
This would easily top the 15.8 million annualized sales rate
forecast by 45 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
Consumers, driving vehicles that are on average more than 11
years old, are securing cheap financing to buy new cars and
trucks, said Ken Czubay, Ford Motor Co U.S. sales chief.
He said automakers were aggressive in their Labor Day weekend
marketing, which boosted sales for the last three days of
August.
GM, the No. 1 seller in the U.S. market, on Wednesday
reported August U.S. sales up 15 percent, and Toyota Motor Corp
said sales gained 23 percent. Both automakers easily
beat analyst expectations.
Toyota sold 4.6 percent more vehicles in the United States
than Ford in August. It was the second straight month that the
Japanese automaker outsold Ford, ranking it No. 2 behind GM.
Before July, Toyota had not bested Ford in monthly sales
since March 2010.
"The auto industry continues to be a bright spot in the
economic recovery," said Bill Fay, Toyota division group vice
president and general manager.
Japanese-based automaker Nissan Motor Co also had a
good sales month, showing a 22 percent increase.
Monthly auto sales are viewed as an early indicator of the
U.S. economy's health. The industry has held up better than the
broader economy due in part to consumers' need to replace aging
vehicles, which now average more than 11 years.
Chrysler Group LLC and Ford each said their August U.S.
sales rose 12 percent, and both automakers reported that pickup
truck models led the way, in part due to the rising housing
market.
Ford's sales outstripped analyst expectations and Chrysler's
matched them.
Ford sales analyst Erich Merkle said the auto industry will
show a 17 percent U.S. sales gain for August, and a seasonally
adjusted annualized selling rate of more than 16 million
vehicles.
Before the 2008-2010 industry downturn, it was routine for
U.S. auto sales to top 16 million vehicles each year. In a
10-year span ending in 2007, U.S. auto sales averaged 16.7
million vehicles.
Pickup truck sales remained strong in August for the major
U.S. automakers, continuing a trend that began almost a year
ago.
Ford said it sold 71,115 F-Series pickup trucks, up 22
percent, which matches the line's year-to-date gains.
GM's Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck sales rose 14 percent
and through August has increased its sales 25 percent.
Chrysler's truck brand, Ram, showed a robust 29 percent
sales gain in August, and has a gain of 25 percent through
August.
LMC Automotive expects this year's U.S. sales to finish at
15.6 million vehicles, which would be a 7.6 percent gain from
2012. Auto companies are making the gains as the average
transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States climbed
to a record $31,252 in August, said TrueCar.com.
Volkswagen AG said its sales were down 1.6
percent in the month.
Chrysler is a unit of Italy's Fiat SpA.
Ford shares were up 2.9 percent at $16.82 and GM shares were
up 2.8 percent at $35.10 on Wednesday morning on the New York
Stock Exchange.