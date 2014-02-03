Chrysler U.S. January sales up 8 percent on Jeep strength

DETROIT Feb 3 Chrysler Group's U.S. January
sales rose 8 percent on the strength of its Jeep and Ram truck
brands.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said
it expected overall U.S. industry auto sales to be 15.6 million
vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis. The
company's forecast includes medium and heavy trucks, which
typically account for between 200,000 and 300,000 vehicles
annually.
Chrysler's Jeep Cherokee SUV sold five times more vehicles
in January than the Jeep Liberty, the model it replaced in the
brand's lineup, sold a year ago.
While Chrysler beat analysts' expectations by selling
127,183 vehicles in January, snow and bone-chilling weather
likely hurt total U.S. auto sales for the month, analysts said.
Still, any dip in monthly sales is not seen cutting into the
automotive industry's rebound, which has been outpacing the
recovery of the overall U.S. economy since the 2008-2010
downturn.
Thirty-seven economists polled by Thomson Reuters expect the
industry's annual selling rate of light vehicles in January to
finish at 15.7 million vehicles. The range of economists'
forecasts were 15 million vehicles to 16 million vehicles.
In January 2013, the industry's annual sales rate was 15.23
million vehicles.