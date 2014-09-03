Chrysler says U.S. August sales sizzle, sees industry up 3 percent

BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
DETROIT, Sept 3 Chrysler Group, a unit of Fiat SpA, handily beat analysts' expectations by showing a 20 percent gain in U.S. auto sales for August, and forecast a stronger-than-expected month for the full industry.
Chrysler said it expects U.S. auto sales to rise 3 percent form last year, which would easily top analysts' expectations of a gain of 0.1 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected Chrysler U.S. August sales to rise 12.6 percent. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 19 Northern Alberta's oil sands producers and communities are stepping up preparations for wildfire season to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating blaze that shut in more than a quarter of Canadian crude output and left thousands homeless.
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange