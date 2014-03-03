BRIEF-US industry auto sales in February flat versus year ago -- Autodata

UPDATE 1-Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino sparks backlash from baristas
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.
DETROIT, March 3 (Reuters) -: * US industry auto sales in February flat versus year ago -- Autodata * US industry annualized sales rate in February was 15.34 million vehicles --
Autodata
* State Street Global Advisors says received a payment as authorized claimant from a class action settlement related to Weatherford International Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for potential stock shelf offering; amount undisclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: