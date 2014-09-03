版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 3日 星期三 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-GM says delivered 272,423 vehicles in U.S. in August

Sept 3 General Motors Co :

* GM says delivered 272,423 vehicles in U.S. in August; total deliveries were down 1 percent versus last August

* GM says in August retail deliveries declined 4 percent, fleet deliveries were up 9 percent

* GM says light vehicle sales for the year are now expected to be near the high end of GM's fullyear outlook set in january, which was for 16.0 million - 16.5 million units Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐