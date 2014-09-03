BRIEF-GM says delivered 272,423 vehicles in U.S. in August

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals says application to voluntarily delist from the TSX venture exchange
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
Sept 3 General Motors Co :
* GM says delivered 272,423 vehicles in U.S. in August; total deliveries were down 1 percent versus last August
* GM says in August retail deliveries declined 4 percent, fleet deliveries were up 9 percent
* GM says light vehicle sales for the year are now expected to be near the high end of GM's fullyear outlook set in january, which was for 16.0 million - 16.5 million units Further company coverage:
(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on ) (Adds port privatization details, updates comments) By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, April 19 Dubai Ports World Co and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA are seizing on Brazil's three-year-long recession and rising debt levels among local port operators to bid for marine terminals in one of the world's top commodity exporters. But their plan will not come cheap. Half of the 12 terminal and port sal
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx