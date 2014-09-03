版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-GM says all vehicles inventory at August-end 727,325 units

Sept 3 General Motors Co :

* GM says all vehicles inventory at August-end 727,325 units vs 737,731 units at July-end Further company coverage: (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore)
