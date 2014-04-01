UPDATE 2-U.S. auto sales inch higher in March

(Adds detail on Ford, Toyota and VW sales, background on weather)

By Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman

DETROIT/SAN FRANCISCO, April 1 U.S. auto sales inched up in March after two months when weather reduced demand, but the robust sales rebound some expected will have to wait until April, initial reports by major automakers showed on Tuesday.

Ford Motor Co reported a 3 percent rise in U.S. sales; Toyota Motor Corp a 5 percent rise; and Chrysler Group, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a 13 percent increase from a year ago. All three narrowly beat expectations by industry research firm Edmunds.com.

Cold weather and snow kept many consumers away from dealer showrooms in early March, but the second half of the month showed promise that April will be a strong sales month, said sales executives from Ford and Toyota.

Ford's U.S. sales chief John Felice said the sales momentum in late March shows "the trend positive heading into April."

Toyota's U.S. sales boss Bill Fay said, "we're optimistic that momentum will spring us in into April."

U.S. auto sales leader General Motors Co said it will delay until late Tuesday afternoon its March U.S. sales statement because of computer glitches. The statement was scheduled to be released at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT).

Industry research firm Edmunds.com forecast GM's U.S. sales for March rose 0.5 percent.

Most of the attention on GM will be focused on Chief Executive Mary Barra's appearance Tuesday at a Congressional hearing regarding the company's slow response to defective ignition switches, blamed for at least 13 deaths.

Forty analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect an annualized selling rate of 15.8 million vehicles, or about a 2 percent increase in sales from last March. LMC Automotive two weeks ago lowered its 2014 U.S. sales forecast to 16.1 million from 16.2 million vehicles.

"Despite a noticeable improvement from the first two months of the year, this may disappoint some investors expecting a sharp rebound on the back of pent-up demand, and could call into question growth forecasts for 2014," said Joseph Amaturo, analyst with The Buckingham Research Group.

Auto sales are an early indicator of U.S. consumer spending. January and February sales were slowed by massive snowstorms and cold temperatures over much of the United States.

Ford, No. 2 in U.S. sales behind GM, said its F-Series pickup truck sales rose 5 percent to about 71,000 in March and its Fusion sedan sales rose 9 percent to nearly 33,000.

Chrysler, which is No. 4 in the U.S. market, relied on hefty sales of its Ram trucks and Jeep Cherokee SUV, which both showed 26 percent sales jumps from a year ago.

Volkswagen AG, said its U.S. auto sales fell 3 percent to 36,717 vehicles in March. Sales of its best-selling cars, the Jetta and the Passat, rose in 5 percent and 16 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)