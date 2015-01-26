J.D. Power sees January U.S. auto sales rising 12.4 percent

DETROIT Jan 26 January U.S. auto sales will
rise 12.4 percent from a relatively low base a year ago,
industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on
Monday.
A year ago, January sales were pressured by severe cold and
snowy weather over much of the United States. The forecast does
not take into account the possible impact of a blizzard that
could dump two or three feet of snow over the Northeast on
Monday and Tuesday.
LMC Automotive forecaster Jeff Schuster said the storm
"likely will have some temporary impact on auto sales for
January."
Another forecast issued on Monday, by industry research firm
TrueCar, said sales will show a 13.2 percent gain in January.
General Motors Co will have the largest year-over-year
increase to sales, TrueCar said.
It said the following automakers will outpace the industry
in January new vehicle sales: GM up 18.4 percent; Honda Motor Co
up 16.8 percent; Nissan Motor Co up 14.8
percent; Ford Motor Co up 14.7 percent; Toyota Motor Corp
up 13.9 percent; and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
13.4 percent.
TrueCar said industry incentive spending, or retail price
discounts, will show a drop of 10.4 percent in January.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Leslie Adler)