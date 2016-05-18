U.S. trade panel opens patent probe into Volkswagen hybrid vehicles

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it launched an investigation into whether Volkswagen AG and its subsidiaries infringed hybrid electric vehicle patents owned by Baltimore-based Paice LLC.
The commission said in a press release that it has not yet made any decisions on the merits of the case.
Paice is seeking a cease-and-desist order that would block importation and sales of Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche brand hybrid vehicles in the U.S. market. After a similar ITC complaint against Toyota Motor Corp, Paice struck a licensing deal in 2010 with Toyota that covers 23 hybrid electrical control patents. (Reporting By David Lawder)
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage: