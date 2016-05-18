版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 00:39 BJT

U.S. trade panel opens patent probe into Volkswagen hybrid vehicles

WASHINGTON May 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it launched an investigation into whether Volkswagen AG and its subsidiaries infringed hybrid electric vehicle patents owned by Baltimore-based Paice LLC.

The commission said in a press release that it has not yet made any decisions on the merits of the case.

Paice is seeking a cease-and-desist order that would block importation and sales of Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche brand hybrid vehicles in the U.S. market. After a similar ITC complaint against Toyota Motor Corp, Paice struck a licensing deal in 2010 with Toyota that covers 23 hybrid electrical control patents. (Reporting By David Lawder)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐