VW tells dealers to stop selling some 2014 model cars

April 9 Volkswagen AG said it will
stop selling about 27,000 current model year Jettas, Beetles,
Beetle Convertibles and Passats with 1.8-liter engines and
automatic transmissions in North America because transmission
oil may leak, the automaker said on Wednesday.
In the cars, made after February 1, an o-ring that connects
the transmission cooler to the transmission is defective, which
may lead to a leak of fluid. This can cause a fire risk under
extreme conditions, VW said.
Of the 27,000 vehicles, 25,000 are in the United States and
about 2,000 in Canada, VW said.
No fires, accidents or injuries have been reported as a
result of the defect, the company said.
Volkswagen said it would notify federal safety regulators
and contact customers with the affected vehicles.
VW said vehicles sold outside North America were not
affected.
