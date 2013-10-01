Head of VW world works council to meet Tennessee workers-sources

DETROIT Oct 1 Volkswagen AG's most
influential labor leader will meet with workers at the German
automaker's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Wednesday to
discuss the possibility of the United Auto Workers union
representing them, several sources said.
Bernd Osterloh, head of the automaker's global works
council, will participate in a dialogue about the possible
establishment of a German-styled works council at the plant,
said the sources, who asked not to be identified.
Volkswagen has said it is in talks with the United Auto
Workers union to establish a works council at the plant. U.S.
labor law requires that any such works council be recognized
through a U.S. trade union.
Should the UAW prove successful in its effort to represent
the VW workers, it would be a toehold in organizing
foreign-owned automakers in the South.