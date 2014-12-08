UPDATE 1-UAW gains important recognition at VW Tennessee plant

(Adds background on earlier UAW vote, plus comments from UAW
official)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Dec 8 The United Auto Workers gained a
partial and unconventional recognition from Volkswagen AG
after proving to the company that it represents at
least 45 percent of workers at the company's plant in
Chattanooga, Tennessee, a company spokesman said on Monday.
The union on Monday said membership at its Local 42 in
Chattanooga "exceeds a majority of workers at the plant."
It is the first time the UAW has been recognized at a
foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the South, but it is short
of the UAW's goal of attaining exclusive bargaining rights for
all of the plant's 1,500 blue-collar workers.
The union 10 months ago lost a worker vote that would have
allowed it to become the exclusive bargaining agent, and the UAW
said it will continue to work toward collective bargaining. For
now, it is settling with the ability to meet regularly with VW's
human resources department and top plant executives.
Hourly and salaried workers at VW's other plants outside the
United States are represented by works councils. The Chattanooga
plant is the only VW plant without a works council.
VW last month announced that it would recognize worker
groups and allow them to meet with company officials to discuss
plant policies. In what is an uncommon approach for a U.S.
workplace, Volkswagen is allowing multiple groups to represent
plant workers.
The UAW has gained the highest level in a three-tiered
structure that allows increasing access to management and the
ability to hold meetings more frequently on plant property
depending on the level of workers represented.
An alternative union, the American Council of Employees, has
support from both blue- and white-collar employees, said Sean
Moss, president of the new union in Chattanooga. However, as of
last Friday the ACE group had not filed a list of its supporters
to be audited.
An outside auditor checks the UAW list of supporters to make
sure each is a current VW worker, and the ACE group would have
to undergo the same process, according to the Community
Organization Engagement policy issued last month by VW
Chattanooga officials.
Gary Casteel, secretary-treasurer of the UAW, said in a
recent interview with Reuters that gaining this partial
recognition is "really, to us, as good as it probably could get
outside of having won the election" last February.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Chris Reese
and Ken Wills)