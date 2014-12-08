VW to unveil concept crossover intended to boost U.S. sales

* Carmaker has been held back in U.S. by gaps in range
* Five-seat concept crossover to feature at Detroit -sources
* New model likely to be built by 2016-17 -sources
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Dec 8 Volkswagen will
present a sport-utility concept vehicle in the United States
next month, intended to increase its range in the lucrative
crossover segment and boost sales in the world's second-biggest
car market, company sources said.
A five-seat variant of the seven-passenger SUV the German
carmaker aims to build at its U.S. plant in Tennessee in 2016
will be unveiled at the Detroit auto show on Jan. 12-13, two
sources said on Monday on condition of anonymity because details
of the proposed model have not been released.
The concept vehicle, which the sources said is likely to be
approved for production by 2016-17, is the latest part of VW's
plan to plug gaps in a U.S. line-up that offers only two SUVs,
the Tiguan and Touareg.
VW's focus on smaller vehicles, such as the Golf hatchback
and the Jetta compact saloon, has held it back in the United
States, where rivals offer a wider range of SUV crossovers.
The company would only say that a concept SUV will be shown
in Detroit, without providing further detail.
U.S. sales of the VW brand were down 11 percent in the
January to November period at 333,000 vehicles.
Bernd Osterloh, VW's top labour representative and a member
of the carmaker's panel shaping U.S. strategy, acknowledged in
an interview this month that the brand is not yet represented in
the growing segments of the U.S. market.
"We need more models there ... If we had a pick-up truck
today, we would perhaps already be at 600,000 (vehicle sales)."
Europe's largest automaker, which ranks second to Toyota
in global sales, plans to spend more than $7 billion in
North America by the end of 2018 in an effort to more than
double sales to 800,000 cars.
The company will overhaul the Tiguan next year and add a
coupe-style version as well as a long-wheelbase model that may
offer a petrol-electric hybrid version.
Its crossover campaign ties in with similar plans by the
group's premium marques. Porsche started selling the Macan SUV
in April while luxury division Audi will start
building the Q1 baby SUV in 2016.
Ultra-luxury division Bentley will expand into SUVs in 2016
while Italian supercar maker Lamborghini, also part of the VW
group, is awaiting parent approval for its own SUV.
