VW Tennessee workers challenging UAW objection to plant vote

Feb 25 Five Volkswagen workers are trying to
challenge an objection filed by the United Auto Workers with the
federal government following the UAW's defeat in a unionization
vote at the Chattanooga, Tennessee, VW plant, an anti-union
group said Tuesday.
The five workers at the Chattanooga plant have filed to be
allowed to intervene against the objection filed with the
National Labor Relations Board, the National Right to Work
Foundation said.
The UAW on Friday filed the objection to the result of the
Feb. 12-14 election, in which VW's Chattanooga workers rejected
the union by a 712-to-626 vote. The UAW claimed that outside
interference led by politicians such as Republican U.S. Senator
Bob Corker improperly influenced worker-voters.
The five workers said that VW and the UAW colluded to
support the union and that if they are not heard, the company
and the union will not present a defense of the vote's result,
according to a copy of the petition to the NLRB's regional
office in Atlanta that was provided by the National Right to
Work Foundation.
"The employee-intervenors must be permitted to intervene
because their employer and the UAW are colluding to force
unionization onto them and their co-workers," said the petition
to the NLRB.
The five workers include Mike Burton, who is the most vocal
member of an anti-UAW Chattanooga worker group called Southern
Momentum.