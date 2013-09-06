UPDATE 1-Volkswagen in talks with UAW on Tennessee plant workers

By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 6 Volkswagen AG is in
talks with the United Auto Workers because worker representation
at the plant can only be realized by working with a U.S. trade
union, the German carmaker's auto assembly plant manager in
Chattanooga, Tennessee, said.
In a Thursday letter to the 2,500 Volkswagen workers in
Chattanooga obtained by Reuters, Frank Fischer, chief executive
officer at the plant, informed workers that the company has
entered talks with the UAW.
"In the U.S., a works council can only be realized together
with a trade union," Fischer's letter says. "This is the reason
why Volkswagen has started a dialogue with the UAW in order to
check the possibility of implementing an innovative model of
employee representation for all employees."
UAW President Bob King has been trying without success thus
far to organize foreign-owned, U.S.-based auto plants to bolster
membership in the union, which has fallen from its peak in the
late 1970s.
King is open to what Fischer called "an innovative model" in
order to gain acceptance by workers at foreign-owned auto
plants, which are primarily in the U.S. South.
"If Bob King can get his foot in the door at Chattanooga,
even if it's just a works council, it's pretty significant," a
former auto executive at a foreign automaker with U.S. plants,
who wished to remain anonymous, said earlier this week.
On Wednesday, during a call about Volkswagen's U.S. sales,
Jonathan Browning, head of the company in the United States,
said: "We've been very clear that that process has to run its
course, that no management decision has been made and that it
may or may not conclude with formal third-party representation."
Browning also said that ultimately, the decision on whether
to have third-party representation will be decided by
Chattanooga's workers by a formal vote.
There was no indication in Fischer's letter when such a vote
would be held.
The UAW was not immediately available for comment on Friday
morning.