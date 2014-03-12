UAW slams decision giving anti-union workers voice in VW dispute

| March 12
March 12 The United Auto Workers on Wednesday
sharply criticized and vowed to appeal a U.S. agency's decision
to let anti-UAW Volkswagen workers defend the
results of an election that the union lost last month at a
Tennessee VW plant.
The UAW said it would appeal the National Labor Relations
Board (NLRB) decision, which it called an outrage.
The union said the NLRB had deviated from its own precedent
by giving two groups of anti-UAW workers a formal role as legal
parties to the election dispute.
The UAW has asked the NLRB to scrap the results of the
election, which the union lost by a 712-626 vote, arguing that
anti-union statements by politicians and outside groups
compromised voting at the Chattanooga facility.
The anti-UAW workers are supported by the National Right to
Work Legal Defense Foundation and Southern Momentum, two of the
groups that campaigned against the UAW in the days leading up to
the Volkswagen workers' vote.
The UAW said the two groups are "masquerading as legitimate
worker representatives", but are actually funded by powerful
business interests. They worked in tandem with Tennessee
Republican politicians, such as Senator Bob Corker and Governor
Bill Haslam, to disseminate anti-union messages, the UAW said.
"It is an outrage that their allies, who refused to reveal
their funding sources and who openly republished the illicit
threats in the media and among the Volkswagen workforce, will
now be allowed to participate in the NLRB hearing," the UAW said
in a statement.
The fight over the Chattanooga union election has landed at
the feet of the NLRB, a federal agency that supervises union
elections and polices unfair labor practices in the private
sector.
The NLRB's regional office in Atlanta is handling the UAW's
challenge to the election result. That office decided on Monday
to grant the two groups of anti-union workers party status in
the case. The regional office's decisions can be appealed to the
full five-member NLRB board in Washington, D.C.
The UAW said it would ask the board to review the Atlanta
office's decision on giving the anti-UAW workers party status.
The Atlanta regional office will also investigate the UAW's
claims that outside parties unduly influenced the election
outcome at the Chattanooga facility. That process will likely
include a hearing, but it has not yet been scheduled.