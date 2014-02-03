NLRB to conduct worker election at Tennessee plant on UAW -VW

Feb 3 Volkswagen AG said on Monday
that workers at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant will vote on
Feb. 12-14 to determine whether they should be represented by
the United Auto Workers union.
The election will be conducted by the U.S. National Labor
Relations Board, VW said.
The 1,550 blue-collar workers at the plant will vote on
whether the UAW should represent them in negotiations about
wages and benefits, said a UAW official.
The UAW and Volkswagen want to establish a works council at
the plant, which will represent both blue- and white-collar
workers, as well as have U.S. union representation of the
blue-collar workers.
"Volkswagen is committed to neutrality and calls upon all
third parties to honor the principle of neutrality," said Frank
Fischer, chief executive of the Chattanooga plant.