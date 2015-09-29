RPT-Big Auto look to tech companies to fix cars over the air

* "Over-the-air" tech firms new darlings of car industry
* Remote upgrades to save automakers $35 billion by 2022
* Tesla out ahead as traditional carmakers still in first
gear
By Alexandria Sage
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 29
resemble digital devices, a group of technology firms that can
send wireless software updates to cars are in hot demand by
carmakers scrambling to catch up to Tesla Motors in the
arena of over-the-air updates, or OTAs.
Interest in the technology, through which certain car
functions can be upgraded much the same way as an iPhone, comes
as Tesla is set to deliver an OTA for hands-free cruise control
this month, allowing its electric Model S sedans to drive
themselves on freeways.
"Tesla has made great strides in raising the profile of OTA,
making it appear somewhat sexy by showing how features could be
added," said Strategy Analytics consultant Roger Lanctot.
"They're almost poking the traditional carmakers in the eye by
making it look so easy."
That has spurred the big automakers to get more serious
about OTAs, although they are hampered by the challenge of
making software compatible with internal combustion engines,
dealers worried about losing service revenue and security
concerns.
"There's a whole mindset change" as automakers embrace the
need for the technology, said Honda spokesman Matt Sloustcher.
Oren Betzaleli, product strategy head for Israeli OTA firm
Redbend, said four years ago it was hard to get in the door.
"Today, OTA is so important to car makers that we can get in
right away to see the VPs of manufacturing," he said.
Betzaleli said between six and 10 auto companies are
"engaged" with Redbend's technology for cars but declined to
name them. There are about 70 different computers in every
modern car, each with software that has to be managed, Betzaleli
said.
Michelle Avary, VP of auto products and strategy at wireless
carrier Aeris, said she had "yet to speak to a single OEM
(original equipment manufacturer) who is not active in this
space right now."
The technology has set off a wave of partnerships,
investments and acquisitions. Audio products maker Harman
International Industries paid $170 million to acquire
Redbend and another $780 million to buy Silicon Valley-based
Symphony Teleca, another OTA firm. Both deals were in January.
Some big carmakers, including GM, BMW and Mercedes, are
already using OTA updates, but mostly for their entertainment
systems.
Mahbubul Alam, chief technology officer of Michigan-based
global OTA firm Movimento, predicted that in three years nearly
all car makers will have some kind of OTA capability.
Tesla has already introduced over 75 features via OTA, from
raising the ground clearance of cars to boosting acceleration.
The recent hacking of a Jeep Cherokee through its telematics
system has highlighted security vulnerabilities as cars add more
digital technology, and auto experts say OTAs are the best way
to minimize breaches because weak links can be quickly repaired.
Besides the practical advantages for consumers, who won't
need to waste time at dealerships for new fixes, the technology
may save money for automakers because up to half of warranty
repair issues and recalls can be corrected through OTAs.
The cost of fixing an issue through a safety recall, in
which dealers are compensated for repairs, versus an OTA is
higher by a factor of 20 to 30, said Alam, without saying how he
arrived at that estimate.
A September report from research company IHS found that
global cost savings from OTAs will grow from $2.7 billion today
to more than $35 billion in 2022. Those potential savings have
eroded earlier resistance to OTAs, said Lanctot.
"That's where the chief financial officer says to the chief
information officer, 'Get out of the way, buddy, if we don't do
this, we're going out of business.'"
"NO TURNING BACK"
As much a tech company as an automaker, 12-year-old Tesla is
free of the constraints its rivals face - complicated combustion
engines, huge model ranges, four-year development cycles and a
reliance on car dealerships.
Tesla "started from a blank piece of paper," said Avary.
"They didn't have 100 years of legacy engineering to contend
with.
"Your typical combustion engine is still very mechanical.
Your gasket blows, it's gone. Tesla is different, they have a
lot more software in their cars, it's a very different beast."
Traditional carmakers' reliance on car dealers also impedes
OTA adoption, with some dealers worried their lucrative service
revenue will drop off if car owners come less frequently to
dealerships when fixes are done by OTA updates, said Lanctot.
"It's not in carmakers' interest to annoy the dealer," he
said.
Jackson, Michigan, Chrysler dealer Wes Lutz defends his
role, arguing that while Tesla's higher income clients may be
tech buffs keen on OTAs, the average car owner is less savvy and
needs hand-holding.
"When it's daylight savings time and the clock changes, I
have customers lining up out the door!" Lutz said.
