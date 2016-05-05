Automakers, states urge White House to reject plan to open spectrum

WASHINGTON May 5 A group of more than 50
automakers, state transportation agencies and other groups urged
the White House and other federal policymakers Thursday not to
immediately open a portion of the wireless spectrum reserved for
connected vehicles.
The letter released early on Thursday, which was signed by
major auto trade groups representing nearly the entire auto
industry, Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co, General Motors
Co and Honda Motor Co, came a week after a cable
industry trade group and some tech companies including Qualcomm
Inc and public interest groups urged the White House to
take fast action to open the spectrum to more wireless devices.
