版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 03:34 BJT

TABLE-Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in September

Oct 2 The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the U.S. in September 2012 as reported by the
automakers and ranked by total units.
    
  Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in September
    
 RANK  VEHICLE                   SEPTEMBER   LAST YR   % CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U            55,077    54,410     +1.2
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U      36,425    43,698    -16.6
 3     Toyota Camry                 34,252    24,851    +37.8
 4     Honda Accord                 29,182    18,639    +56.6
 5     Dodge Ram P/U                25,973    24,522     +5.9
 6     Chevrolet Cruze              25,787    18,097    +42.5
 7     Nissan Altima                24,448    24,356     +0.4
 8     Ford Escape                  23,148    20,225    +14.5
 9     Toyota Corolla               23,026    16,147    +42.6
 10    Honda CR-V                   22,268    19,604    +13.6
 11    Honda Civic                  21,546    13,724    +57.0
 12    Ford Focus                   19,736    10,309    +91.4
 13    Toyota Prius                 18,932     9,325   +103.0
 14    Hyundai Elantra              18,305    14,386    +27.2
 15    Hyundai Sonata               17,332    18,181     -4.7
 16    Chevrolet Equinox            15,835    15,497     +2.2
 17    Chevrolet Impala             15,259    13,822    +10.4
 18    Volkswagen Jetta             14,750    15,023     -1.8
 19    Kia Optima                   14,304     6,191   +131.0
 20    Mazda 3                      14,031     8,929    +57.1
 
  Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through September
        
 RANK  VEHICLE                        2012      2011   % CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U           463,733   416,388    +11.4
 2     Toyota Camry                314,788   229,521    +37.1
 3     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U     298,200   296,436     +0.6
 4     Honda Accord                247,847   181,014    +36.9
 5     Nissan Altima               234,040   200,554    +16.7
 6     Honda Civic                 234,029   167,384    +39.8
 7     Toyota Corolla              222,703   186,891    +19.2
 8     Dodge Ram P/U               213,593   177,973    +20.0
 9     Honda CR-V                  213,381   161,035    +32.5
 10    Ford Escape                 200,075   187,850     +6.5
 11    Ford Fusion                 194,165   188,439     +3.0
 12    Ford Focus                  186,686   137,315    +36.0
 13    Toyota Prius                183,340    93,243    +96.6
 14    Chevrolet Cruze             180,600   187,524     -3.7
 15    Chevrolet Malibu            179,465   171,266     +4.8
 16    Hyundai Sonata              175,346   174,761     +0.3
 17    Chevrolet Equinox           166,862   145,035    +15.0
 18    Hyundai Elantra             152,575   147,922     +3.1
 19    Chevrolet Impala            140,179   138,122     +1.5
 20    Toyota RAV4                 134,167    96,120    +39.6

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐