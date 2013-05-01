版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 04:50 BJT

TABLE-Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. through April

May 1 The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the U.S. through April of 2013 as reported by the
automakers and ranked by total units.
    
    Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in April
 RANK  VEHICLE                     APRIL   LAST YR   % CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U          59,030    47,453    +24.4
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U    39,395    30,749    +28.1
 3     Honda Accord               33,538    35,385     -5.2
 4     Toyota Camry               31,710    36,820    -13.9
 5     Dodge Ram P/U              31,409    21,126    +48.7
 6     Ford Fusion                26,722    21,610    +23.7
 7     Honda CR-V                 26,519    23,627    +12.2
 8     Honda Civic                26,453    24,423     +8.3
 9     Ford Escape                25,826    16,986    +52.0
 10    Hyundai Elantra            24,445    16,836    +45.2
 11    Toyota Corolla             24,273    24,804     -2.1
 12    Ford Focus                 22,557    19,425    +16.1
 13    Chevrolet Cruze            22,032    18,205    +21.0
 14    Nissan Altima              21,991    16,239    +35.4
 15    Chevrolet Malibu           21,734    21,906     -0.8
 16    Chevrolet Equinox          20,965    18,282    +14.7
 17    Toyota Prius               19,889    25,168    -21.0
 18    Toyota RAV4                18,541    15,196    +22.0
 19    Hyundai Sonata             16,077    20,521    -21.7
 20    Jeep Grand Cherokee        15,003    11,834    +26.8
 
    Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through April
    
 RANK  VEHICLE                      2013      2012     % CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U         227,873   191,280      +19.1
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U   156,044   126,387      +23.5
 3     Toyota Camry              132,540   142,225       -6.8
 4     Honda Accord              121,965    96,517      +26.4
 5     Dodge Ram P/U             109,003    88,590      +23.0
 6     Nissan Altima             108,943   112,599       -3.2
 7     Ford Fusion               107,280    85,559      +25.4
 8     Toyota Corolla            104,517    93,232      +12.1
 9     Ford Escape                98,809    75,590      +30.7
 10    Honda Civic                98,712   101,592       -2.8
 11    Honda CR-V                 91,893    98,214       -6.4
 12    Ford Focus                 84,455    85,468       -1.2
 13    Chevrolet Equinox          79,834    69,859      +14.3
 14    Hyundai Elantra            78,991    61,237      +29.0
 15    Chevrolet Cruze            77,763    75,288       +3.3
 16    Toyota Prius               75,613    86,027      -12.1
 17    Chevrolet Malibu           70,913    80,456      -11.9
 18    Hyundai Sonata             63,362    75,716      -16.3
 19    Ford Explorer              62,853    47,037      +33.6
 20    Toyota RAV4                59,954    55,061       +8.9
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐