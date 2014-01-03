版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 4日 星期六 04:15 BJT

TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December

Jan 3 The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the U.S. in December as reported by the automakers
and ranked by total units.
    
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December
 
 RANK  VEHICLE                   DECEMBER  LAST YR   PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U           74,592   68,787       +8.4
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U     42,593   50,699      -16.0
 3     Ram P/U                     33,405   30,211      +10.6
 4     Honda Accord                32,321   29,428       +9.8
 5     Toyota Camry                29,964   31,407       -4.6
 6     Honda Civic                 29,000   33,118      -12.4
 7     Honda CR-V                  28,759   25,733      +11.8
 8     Nissan Altima               24,816   23,966       +3.5
 9     Ford Escape                 24,462   20,131      +21.5
 10    Ford Fusion                 24,408   19,283      +26.6
 11    Toyota Corolla              22,562   24,679       -8.6
 12    Hyundai Elantra             21,692   19,024      +14.0
 13    Toyota RAV4                 20,970   14,351      +46.1
 14    Chevrolet Cruze             18,162   21,230      -14.5
 15    GMC Sierra P/U              17,854   18,710       -4.6
 16    Chevrolet Equinox           17,212   19,551      -12.0
 17    Jeep Grand Cherokee         16,517   17,121       -3.5
 18    Toyota Prius                15,720   20,040      -21.6
 19    Ford Explorer               15,660   16,695       -6.2
 20    Ford Focus                  15,569   22,604      -31.1
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through December
     
 RANK  VEHICLE                       2013      2012  PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U          763,402   645,316     +18.3
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U    480,414   418,312     +14.8
 3     Toyota Camry               408,484   404,886      +0.9
 4     Honda Accord               366,678   317,909     +15.3
 5     Ram P/U                    355,673   293,363     +21.2
 6     Honda Civic                336,180   317,909      +5.7
 7     Nissan Altima              320,723   302,934      +5.9
 8     Honda CR-V                 303,904   281,652      +7.9
 9     Toyota Corolla             302,180   290,947      +3.9
 10    Ford Escape                295,993   261,008     +13.4
 11    Ford Fusion                295,280   241,263     +22.4
 12    Chevrolet Cruze            248,224   237,758      +4.4
 13    Hyundai Elantra            247,912   202,034     +22.7
 14    Chevrolet Equinox          238,192   218,621      +9.0
 15    Ford Focus                 234,570   245,922      -4.6
 16    Toyota Prius               234,228   236,659      -1.0
 17    Toyota RAV4                218,249   171,877     +27.0
 18    Hyundai Sonata             203,648   230,605     -11.7
 19    Chevrolet Malibu           200,594   210,951      -4.9
 20    GMC Sierra P/U             184,389   157,185     +17.3
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐