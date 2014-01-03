TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December

Jan 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in December as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December RANK VEHICLE DECEMBER LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 74,592 68,787 +8.4 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 42,593 50,699 -16.0 3 Ram P/U 33,405 30,211 +10.6 4 Honda Accord 32,321 29,428 +9.8 5 Toyota Camry 29,964 31,407 -4.6 6 Honda Civic 29,000 33,118 -12.4 7 Honda CR-V 28,759 25,733 +11.8 8 Nissan Altima 24,816 23,966 +3.5 9 Ford Escape 24,462 20,131 +21.5 10 Ford Fusion 24,408 19,283 +26.6 11 Toyota Corolla 22,562 24,679 -8.6 12 Hyundai Elantra 21,692 19,024 +14.0 13 Toyota RAV4 20,970 14,351 +46.1 14 Chevrolet Cruze 18,162 21,230 -14.5 15 GMC Sierra P/U 17,854 18,710 -4.6 16 Chevrolet Equinox 17,212 19,551 -12.0 17 Jeep Grand Cherokee 16,517 17,121 -3.5 18 Toyota Prius 15,720 20,040 -21.6 19 Ford Explorer 15,660 16,695 -6.2 20 Ford Focus 15,569 22,604 -31.1 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through December RANK VEHICLE 2013 2012 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 763,402 645,316 +18.3 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 480,414 418,312 +14.8 3 Toyota Camry 408,484 404,886 +0.9 4 Honda Accord 366,678 317,909 +15.3 5 Ram P/U 355,673 293,363 +21.2 6 Honda Civic 336,180 317,909 +5.7 7 Nissan Altima 320,723 302,934 +5.9 8 Honda CR-V 303,904 281,652 +7.9 9 Toyota Corolla 302,180 290,947 +3.9 10 Ford Escape 295,993 261,008 +13.4 11 Ford Fusion 295,280 241,263 +22.4 12 Chevrolet Cruze 248,224 237,758 +4.4 13 Hyundai Elantra 247,912 202,034 +22.7 14 Chevrolet Equinox 238,192 218,621 +9.0 15 Ford Focus 234,570 245,922 -4.6 16 Toyota Prius 234,228 236,659 -1.0 17 Toyota RAV4 218,249 171,877 +27.0 18 Hyundai Sonata 203,648 230,605 -11.7 19 Chevrolet Malibu 200,594 210,951 -4.9 20 GMC Sierra P/U 184,389 157,185 +17.3